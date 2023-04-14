Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday appealed to his supporters to avoid chanting his name as the next Prime Minister of the country.

Addressing a gathering of JD-U workers at the party headquarters here, Nitish Kumar said that such slogans would derail the work he is doing at the moment.

“I request all of you with folded hands to avoid chanting my name as the Prime Minister of the country. I am working on uniting the opposition parties in the country to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Such an act may hurt our aim. So please avoid chanting my name,” Nitish Kumar said.

The reaction of the Chief Minister came after his party workers gave him a grand welcome at the head office of JD-U on Friday, throwing rose petals on him after his tour of Delhi where he met key opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Sitaram Yechuri and D. Raja.

Nitish Kumar also appealed to the people of Bihar not to vote for the BJP.

“The BJP has done nothing for the people of the country. We had demanded special status for Bihar, but they did not accord that. They only believe in framing the leaders of the opposition parties in false cases.

“They have nothing to do with the common people. If you vote for them, you would destroy yourself, and if you vote against them, your state and the country will progress on the development path,” the Chief Minister said.

