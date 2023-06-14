INDIA

Nitish Kumar believes 2024 Lok Sabha elections may take place earlier

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expressed apprehension that Lok Sabha elections 2024 may be held early.

During the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 5,061 projects worth Rs 6,680 crore in the Rural Development Ministry, he said that the Lok Sabha election could happen anytime, no one knows.

“I want to ask all the officers to complete these projects as soon as possible. Make the roads of even those areas where 100 people are living. The earlier you complete the projects, the better it will be for the people of state. No one knows when the election will take place. It is not necessary that an election would take place next year. It may take place early. Speed up the work and complete it quickly. Also give the good names of the roads as well,” Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar is spearheading opposition unity in the country and a mega meeting of 17 parties will take place in Patna on June 23.

20230614-224602

