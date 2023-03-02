INDIA

Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle in Tejashwi taking over as Bihar CM: Sudhakar Singh

NewsWire
0
1

RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh once again targetted Nitish Kumar by terming him the “biggest obstacle” in the path of Tejashwi Yadav taking over as Bihar Chief Minister.

He went on to add that Yadav will immediately get elevated to the post if Nitish Kumar resigns as the chief minister.

“During the 2020 Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar and BJP had hijacked the mandate of RJD given by the people of the state. It is extremely unfortunate that Tejashwi is not a chief minister of Bihar due to the mandate stolen by them.

Tejashwi may not become the chief minister but if Nitish Kumar resigns at any stage, the former will get the post immediately,” Singh said.

Earlier, BJP MLAs had claimed that Nitish Kumar has lost people’s trust as he had cheated it and is capable of doing the same to Yadav as well.

On Wednesday, leader of opposition in Bihar legislative council Samrat Chaudhary had held a discussion with the chief minister. Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has changed the alliance more than any one in the country.

Samrat Chaudhary’s father Sakuni Chaudhary was one of the founding members of RJD.

20230302-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s daily Covid cases drop to 2.57L

    Andhra registers 1,540 new Covid cases, 19 deaths

    Gujarat Police search faces behind fake firms falsely claiming tax credit

    Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s husband John Shaw no more