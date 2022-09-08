After the three day visit to Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday returned to Patna and went straight away to Rabri Devi’s residence to meet former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Kumar believes that his Delhi visit was successful. He also said that the BJP is trying to destroy the country.

“I am doing my job to unite the opposition leaders and my efforts will continue. I firmly believe that the opposition leaders will be united soon and every one will contribute in fighting against the BJP. The decision on the Prime Ministerial candidate will be final in two to three months. At present, I am not the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties,” Kumar said.

“We believe in work and are doing the development works in Bihar. The fertility rate of Bihar was 4.3 in the beginning when I took charge of Bihar, and now it has reached to 2.9 due to the education of girls. We will also work for the country. We work, we do not do publicity,” Kumar said.

“BJP is now a changed party. It is not the BJP, which it used to be during Atal Ji’s day. The policies and narratives of BJP has changed now,” he said.

After returning to Patna, Kumar apprised Lalu Yadav about the outcome of meetings with different opposition leaders in Delhi.

