After a long wait, the Bihar cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday passed the new guidelines related to teacher recruitment in the state.

With this, the state government will recruit more than 2.25 lakh teachers for the primary, middle, and upper classes. Education Minister Dr Chandra Shekher said that the new teachers will be the employees of Bihar government and will be given attractive salaries, allowance and other facilities.

“In the earlier recruitment, the employed teachers were not getting allowance and other facilities that the state government offered to the employees. The recruitment of new teachers will have new guidelines under which they will avail all the facilities, attractive salaries and allowance,” he said.

“We have also given the provision of reservation for 50 per cent female candidates in the recruitment. The teachers will also get the facility of transfer and posting,” he added.

Besides teachers, 40,000-50,000 third and fourth grade employees in the Education Departments will also be recruited.

“We have a provision for employed teachers to pass an examination and also become permanent teachers. The Bihar Public Service Commission will organise an exam for employed teachers,” the Minister added.

Reacting to the BJP’s allegation that Nitish-Tejashwi government is doing the politics of appeasement, Chandra Shekher said: “If the state government takes action against rioters and manages to stop communal violence, it is not appeasement politics. We are offering jobs and working for the common people of the state and they are putting common people into communal violence.”

