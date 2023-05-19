INDIA

Nitish Kumar declines to reveal next steps on caste survey

With the apex court declining to hear the Bihar government’s plea on the caste survey, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declined to elaborate on his next steps, saying that the matter is in court.

“The matter is in court, hence I don’t want to comment on it. Let’s see what is happening. We have taken the suggestions of all parties before starting the survey. Whatever decision was taken on caste based cum economic survey, it was not the decision of the state government but it is a decision of all parties,” he said while speaking to media persons in Darbhanga where he went to inaugurate a project.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would not hear the case yet as the Patna High Court had fixed the next hearing on July 3.

The Bihar government has completed 80 per cent of the caste based cum economic survey and it has an option to pass a law and complete the survey. Such surveys had happened in Telangana and Karnataka.

“The leaders of BJP are now saying that a law should be made to complete the survey. I want to ask them why they had not said the same in the past? We have taken their suggestion before starting the survey. The economic survey had happened in the past,” Nitish Kumar said.

Asked about what law can be made, he said: “We would not want to say anything on this question right now. You will be informed about the future decisions.”

Asked about whether he is going to Karnataka, Nitish Kumar said: “I accepted the invitation from the newly elected Chief Minister of Karnataka as well as from Congress national President, so we are going there tomorrow for the swearing in ceremony in Bangalore.”

