INDIA

Nitish Kumar goes to Rabri Devi’s residence to meet Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, after returning from Rajgir on Wednesday evening, went straight away to RJD leader Rabri Devi’s residence to meet RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

Sources have said that Tejashwi Yadav was not happy with Nitish Kumar after the latter left the joint press conference after the opposition party conclave at Bengaluru and came back to Patna.

As the Yadavs had gone with him, they had no choice other than return home with Nitish Kumar in a charter plane.

Tejashwi Yadav wanted to attend the press conference but as Nitish Kumar was not ready to stay there too long and insisted on returning to Patna.

An upset Tejashwi Yadav then purportedly refused to go to Rajgir for the inauguration of Malmas fair, whereas, as per its advertisement, the Deputy CM, who holds the tourism portfolio, was invited as the chief guest. Besides him, Land Reform and Revenue Minister Alok Mehta also did not go there.

In the absence of Tejashwi Yadav and Mehta, Nitish Kumar inaugurated the event in Rajgir. After returning, he straight away went to Rabri Devi residence and met Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav to mollify them.

