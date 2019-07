Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget

Patna, July 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hailed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the central government has made “pro-people development its agenda”.

Nitish Kumar also praised Sitharaman’s target to take India’s economy to $5 trillion. “This budget is good for the people, particularly the poor and farmers,” he said.

Nitish Kumar welcomed ‘Har Ghar Jal Yojna’ and said that in Bihar a similar Yojna is already under progress.

He said stress on water harvesting to waste managements was a good move.

