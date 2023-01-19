BJP’s Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become “irrelevant” in national and state politics and hence he is taking out Yatras.

Nitish Kumar had said that he would go across the country for the unity of opposition parties after the Budget Session in February this year. He had also met several leaders of opposition parties last year after forming the government with the help of the RJD and other five political parties in the state.

However, Jaiswal said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao punctured Nitish Kumar’s hopes of opposition unity by not inviting him to the first rally of his renamed BRS in Khammam.

During the rally of Khammam, KCR had invited many opposition leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, leaders of Left parties, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others but not Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar became irrelevant in national politics and that is the reason why KCR did not invite him for the rally in Khammam. No one is discussing him. Even in Bihar, the alliance partners are not paying attention to him. He is doing Yatra in Bihar only to get some attention of leaders,” Jaiswal claimed.

20230119-233803