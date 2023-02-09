Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Thursday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been losing credibility in a big way in state politics and should step down from the post.

“After losing the Kurhani b-poll, Nitish Kumar is no longer a popular leader of Bihar. The popularity of Nitish Kumar has been declining soon after he went to the Mahagathbandhan. Keeping in view the current position of JD-U, I firmly believe that those parties accepting Nitish Kumar will also lose their strength.

“Nitish Kumar keeps saying that the unity of Mahagathbandhan is stronger but the people of Bihar and leaders are thinking that his credibility has declined. They are not keeping faith in him. A large number of JD-U leaders recently joining the LJPR in poll-bound Nagaland is a prime example of it,” Paswan said.

He also claimed that the crime graph of Bihar is rising with murders, loots, rapes, dacoities taking place in Bihar and Nitish Kumar is not aware of it. “Every time he is being asked about a particular incident, he says he is not aware of it,” he alleged.

“Nitish Kumar, in a shade of liquor ban, is also destroying homeopathic treatment in Bihar and penalising the doctors. The use of spirit is frequent in homeopathy but the administration of Bihar under well planned conspiracy, penalises the homeopathic doctors. In a country like India, a large number of people believe in homeopathic treatment. I also believe in it. The central government is promoting homeopathic and ayurvedic treatment in the country but Nitish Kumar is thinking in another way,” Paswan said.

In the Saran hooch tragedy, that had taken over 100 lives in the first week of January, the mastermind was a homeopathic doctor who used spirit to make the liquor which turned poisonous.

