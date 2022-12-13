INDIA

Nitish Kumar has no vote bank, hence he is promoting Tejashwi: BJP leader

NewsWire
After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the 2025 Assembly election would be contested under the leadership of his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Samrat Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has no vote bank of any community, and hence, he is promoting Tejashwi Yadav.

“Nitish Kumar is irrelevant in the politics of Bihar. He does not have a vote bank of any community. Hence he is repeatedly promoting Tejashwi Yadav for future elections,” Chaudhary said.

As Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav went to Nalanda for the inauguration of the dental college on Sunday, Chaudhary said that the dental college is not constructed completely. “Hence, how could he inaugurate it,” he asked .

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar on the liquor ban, he said: “Nitish Kumar brought liquor ban in Bihar for the last 6 years. I want to say that he is actually serving liquor to the people of Bihar. It is available everywhere in Bihar. Ban is just an eyewash.”

