In wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, without taking his name, on Wednesday terming Asaduddin Owaisi for being an “agent of the BJP”, the AIMIM chief shot back, noting that the JD-U chief had shared the power with the BJP most of the time.

“You stayed with the BJP most of the time and ate ‘malai’ (cream) and are declaring me as an agent of the BJP. If you have guts, reply to my questions and go with your nephew (Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav to the riot-affected areas and compensate the victims,” Owaisi said while interacting with media persons.

“I have asked genuine questions to Nitish Kumar about why state police failed to stop communal violence. Nitish Kumar, instead of replying to my question, repeated the old song, declaring me an agent of the BJP. When riots took place in 2002 in Gujarat, Nitish Kumar was with the BJP. He was the Railway Minister at that time. He always stayed with the BJP and formed the government in Bihar along with Narendra Modi,” he added.

“Nitish Kumar is responsible for strengthening the roots of the BJP in Bihar and is accusing me of being an agent of the BJP…. You should take action against those officials who failed to prevent the riots at these two places. Instead of doing it, you are eating khajur,” Owaisi said in dig at him over his ‘Red Fort’ Iftar party in Phulwari Sharif.

On Wednesday morning, Nitish Kumar alleged that two persons were responsible for conspiring in the riots in Sasaram and Biharsharif. Without taking the names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Owaisi said that one is ruling the country and another is his agent. He also said that the truth will come out very soon.

20230405-235403