INDIA

Nitish Kumar hints to start country-wide yatra to unite Oppn for 2024 LS polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hinted to start a country-wide yatra after the budget session of Bihar Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) this year to unite Opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Interacting with mediapersons on day one of his ‘Samadhan Yatra’ in Garua Badi village in West Champaran, he said: “We have started the Samadhan Yatra to review the development programmes of the state government. I want to assess the situation. If there are any issues in implementation of the development programmes, they will be resolved.”

On RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari’s suggestion to postpone Samadhan Yatra due to the extremely cold weather in the state, Nitish Kumar said chilly weather will not affect the Yatra as he had done many yatras when he was Union Minister.

“At present, I am focusing on Samadhan Yatra to review the development programmes of the state government. Let’s finish this Yatra first and then I will think of going for the Yatra of the country after the budget session,” the chief minister said.

