Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his ‘kitchen cabinet’ reached New Delhi to meet opposition leaders including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Left party leaders to discuss strategies to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha election.

Nitish Kumar has a meeting scheduled with Gandhi on Monday evening.

“Aall opposition leaders have only one view – to defeat the BJP. I am going to Delhi to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, followed by the President and Vice President. Besides, we also have a meeting with other leaders. The details of the meeting will be discussed after that,” he said.

Nitish Kumar is accompanied by his party’s national President Lalan Singh, and state ministers Sanjay Jha and Ashok Chaudhary.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar will meet Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Left party leaders D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury and others on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will meet the President and Vice President.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar will soon visit Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka as well to meet the leaders in the opposition camp. He is likely to meet Om Prakash Chautala, and Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana, Maharashtra’s former CM Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar, and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar visited Rabri Devi’s residence to meet his RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

