INDIA

Nitish Kumar ‘insensitive’, says Ashwini Chaubey

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey on Thursday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the hooch tragedy in East Champaran last week, terming him “insensitive”.

Over 40 persons lost their lives in the tragedy and following that incident, Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to all families who have lost their members in hooch tragedy since the liquor was banned in Bihar in April 2016.

“The liquor policy of Bihar is not right. The Nitish Kumar government protects liquor mafia of the state. They are inside the government and selling liquor everywhere. Hence, it cannot become successful,” Chaubey said while interacting with media persons in Sasaram town.

“Due to the insensitivity of Nitish Kumar, people are dying in hooch tragedies. Nitish Kumar announced the compensation and then imposed terms and conditions. The intention of Nitish Kumar is not right,” he added.

20230420-235402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Road accident kills 4, 3 minors drown to death in Bihar

    5 Must Read Books on Entrepreneurship in 2023

    TN to spend Rs 100 cr to beautify its beaches till...

    Himachal wants to set up shooting range near Shimla