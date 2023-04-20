Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey on Thursday targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the hooch tragedy in East Champaran last week, terming him “insensitive”.

Over 40 persons lost their lives in the tragedy and following that incident, Nitish Kumar announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to all families who have lost their members in hooch tragedy since the liquor was banned in Bihar in April 2016.

“The liquor policy of Bihar is not right. The Nitish Kumar government protects liquor mafia of the state. They are inside the government and selling liquor everywhere. Hence, it cannot become successful,” Chaubey said while interacting with media persons in Sasaram town.

“Due to the insensitivity of Nitish Kumar, people are dying in hooch tragedies. Nitish Kumar announced the compensation and then imposed terms and conditions. The intention of Nitish Kumar is not right,” he added.

