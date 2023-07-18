INDIA

Nitish Kumar ‘insulted’ himself by going to B’luru: Bihar BJP chief

With the second round of opposition unity meeting currently underway in Bengaluru, State BJP President Samrat Chaudhary has claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘insulted’ himself by visiting a Congress-ruled state on Tuesday.

Chaudhary pointed out to the posters placed at several places in Bengaluru where the bridge collapse in the Aguwani Ghat bridge collapse in Bihar’s Khagaria district was mentioned on it.

The presenter of the posters has also given the tagline “Unstable Prime Ministerial candidate” on it.

“The leaders of Mahagathbandhan have invited Nitish Kumar for the opposition meet and insulted him. The state where Congress is in power and they are declaring Nitish Kumar an “unstable prime ministerial candidate” is an insult to him. He is responsible for his own insult,” the Bihar BJP President said.

“It was a move by the Congress party that Nitish Kumar would come to Mahagathbandhan but he has no role in it,” Chaudhary added.

The first phase of the opposition unity meeting was held in Patna on June 23 under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad.

2023071841071

