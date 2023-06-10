Senior Bihar BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh said on Saturday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is afraid of the growing popularity of state BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary.

“Nitish Kumar feels threatned after Samrat Chaudhary was appointed as Bihar BJP President, as the Kushwaha voters may shift towards the saffron party. That is why he had called the meeting of Kushwaha community to lure them.

“I want to ask him how many times did he meet the Kushwaha community in the past? Can Nitish Kumar reveal any work which he did for the community? The community believes in hard work and decides Bihar’s politics,” Singh said.

He also said that Nitish Kumar should resign from the CM’s post and hand it over to any Kushwaha leader.

“Only then the people from the Kushwaha community will believe that he is their well-wisher,” Singh said.

Earlier on Saturday, Nitish Kumar held a meeting with the Kushwaha community leaders at his official residence.

Samrat Chaudhary belongs to the Kushwaha community, which has a sizable vote bank in Bihar. In terms of population, Kushwaha community comes third after Yadav and Muslim communities.

20230610-225604