INDIA

Nitish Kumar leaves for Delhi, to meet Oppn leaders

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to unite the Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that Nitish Kumar will first meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in the national capital, before calling on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The Bihar CM is also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi for the next three days, where he will meet the Opposition leaders and discuss the current political situation besides strategising for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) leader had received a call from Kharge last week, following which he planned to meet the Opposition leaders. Earlier also the Bihar CM had said that he will go to Delhi after the budget session of Bihar Assembly, which concluded last week.

Nitish Kumar has been advocating for Opposition unity ever since he formed the government in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan. The JD(U) leader had gone to the national capital in September last year, where he had met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and Akhilesh Yadav, a majority of whom he is likely to meet this time as well.

20230411-174005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamir Khan hosts trailer preview, enjoys Panipuri at event

    ‘Indian Coast Guards feeding stranded Rohingyas on high seas’

    Modi becomes first PM to attend Kullu Dussehra

    28 lawyers accused in fake accident claims, SC seeks suggestion to...