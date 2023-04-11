In a bid to unite the Opposition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left for Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Sources said that Nitish Kumar will first meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in the national capital, before calling on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The Bihar CM is also expected to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi for the next three days, where he will meet the Opposition leaders and discuss the current political situation besides strategising for next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The JD(U) leader had received a call from Kharge last week, following which he planned to meet the Opposition leaders. Earlier also the Bihar CM had said that he will go to Delhi after the budget session of Bihar Assembly, which concluded last week.

Nitish Kumar has been advocating for Opposition unity ever since he formed the government in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan. The JD(U) leader had gone to the national capital in September last year, where he had met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and Akhilesh Yadav, a majority of whom he is likely to meet this time as well.

20230411-174005