Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to attend the wedding of

former RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) MP late Bahubali MP Mohammad Sahabuddin’s daughter Dr Hera Sahab on Monday.

The family of the leader has invited Nitish Kumar, union minister RCP Singh and Bihar Minority Affairs minister Jama Khan, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the marriage of his daughter and reception of his son Osama Sahab.

Actors Sanjay Dutt, Shahrukh Khan and MLA Abu Aazmi are among the other invitees.

Hera will tie the knot with Dr Mohamad Sadman, a resident of Motihari.

Osama’s marrige was solemnised a month ago in Siwan. All hotels and guest houses have been booked for the next three days.

A five hundred acre plot has been chosen as the marriage venue in Pratappur, the native village of Sahabuddin. Chefs and butlers have been brought in from Delhi, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Luxurious vehicles at Patna and Gorakhpur airports will fetch the guests to Siwan. Since he had a strong hold in the politics of Bihar especially among minority communities, JDU and RJD leaders will not miss the chance to establish a healthy relationship with Sahabuddin’s successor Osama Sahab, sources said.

According to the sources, Nitish Kumar, RCP Singh, and Jama Khan will go to Siwan to attend the function in the evening. As Lalu Prasad is indisposed and currently in Delhi, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap will go to Pratappur, the native village of Sahabuddin to attend the functions.

IANS

ajk/shb/