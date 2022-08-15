With the cabinet expansion of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government scheduled to take place on Tuesday at around 11.30 a.m., the RJD may try to present an impression of being an “A-to-Z party” by giving representation to leaders of every community.

Sources in the RJD confirmed that Madhepura MLA and Yadav leader Chandrashekher Yadav selected in the cabinet and he is most likely to take oath in the Raj Bhawan.

Mohammad Shahnawaz, a Muslim leader who represents the Seemanchal area, and recently joined the RJD after leaving the AIMIM, would be also included in the cabinet.

The RJD during 2020 assembly election did not perform well in the Seemanchal, and keeping that in mind, the RJD would not take any chances to compromise on the Muslim vote bank of Seemanchal area.

Shahnawaz is the son of slain Bahubali leader Mohammad Taslimuddin and was instrumental in bringing 4 MLAs of AIMIM into the RJD.

Sudhakar Singh, the son of Jagadanand Singh, represents the Rajput community. Singh is considered as a prominent Rajput face in the state, and he is one the oldest leaders of the RJD who supported Lalu Prasad.

A place for Alok Mehta, a Kushwaha leader in the RJD, is also confirmed in the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. Mehta currently holds the post of national general secretary in the party.

Kumar Sarwajeet, a youth leader, representing Bodh Gaya assembly constituency, is considered as a core member of Tejashwi Yadav’s team. He may also get the cabinet berth in Nitish Kumar government.

Also, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, who represents Mithilanchal region, is a Dalit face in the party. He may take oath in Raj Bhawan as well.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad, and “an unchallenged MLA” would also take oath on August 16.

Bhai Virendra, an MLA of Maner in Patna district, is considered close to Tejashwi Yadav. He is also a chief spokesperson of the party and is likely to get the cabinet berth.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad have also discussed the post of speaker.

This time, it is most likely to go to RJD and Awadh Bihari Chaudhary would be the speaker of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Tejashwi Yadav is making every kind of precaution to not give any point for the opposition party to raise it. He has a special focus on the image of the leaders. He will not select any Bahubali leader for the cabinet minister.

As per the formula, 15 leaders of RJD, 3 from Congress, 12 from JD-U and 1 from HAM will become cabinet ministers.

From the JD-U, Nitish Kumar is likely to retain all those leaders who were ministers in the previous NDA government.

From HAM, Santosh Kumar Suman, the son of Jitan Ram Manjhi will become cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

RJD has given 3 cabinet minister posts to the Congress but the party workers demanded 5 cabinet posts.

Some party leaders shouted slogans against Congress’ Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das and state president Madan Mohan Jha.

They claimed that these two leaders have put the party down in Bihar.

