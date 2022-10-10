HEALTHINDIA

Nitish Kumar loses temper over functioning of Bihar’s health system

Miffed with the working style of doctors, an angry Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday scolded the Chief Secretary and directed him to rectify things immediately.

This came after a man from Madhepura district appeared in the Janata Darbar, saying that doctors do not treat patients in the Sadar hospital there.

“Patients like me wait in the queues for long hours and doctors do not treat us saying the time of OPD is over. This is the regular practice of doctors in the hospital,” the complainant alleged.

After hearing the complaint, Nitish Kumar called the Chief Secretary to personally look into the matter. He also asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Health to take the matter seriously and address the issue.

“How it could happen in the hospitals. If doctors and medical staff have to do service, they should also maintain discipline in the hospital. They cannot leave the patients only on the basis of OPD time getting over,” he said.

The government hospitals in Bihar are in a pathetic state especially in rural areas and if anyone goes into the private hospital, they have to pay huge charges in the name of tests. Many patients claimed that due to the government not fixing the rate of tests like dengue and Chikungunya, they are charging to the tune of Rs 3,000 and more.

