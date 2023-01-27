JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha on Friday termed Nitish Kumar a liar and claimed that he only had requested him to join the JD-U in 2021.

“After the JD-U obtained 43 seats in Bihar Assembly election 2020, Nitish Kumar called me in 2021 and invited me to join the party. Now, he is saying that I was joining and leaving. The allegation levelled against me is absolutely incorrect and I can swear on my son. Can he do the same.

“Nitish Ji has one son and so do I. Let him swear on his son and say how many times he had called me. Now, you are asking to meet me. Whenever I put my point, you have asked me whether I would join the BJP. If I am saying anything wrong, set the date and time. We will go there and take the oath on our respective sons,” Kushwaha said.

Stressing he wanted to put his perspective in the public domain, he demanded the call details of 2021 be seen.

“The calls came from the CM’s residence 1 Anne Marg and not from my bungalow. It would clarify who is lying. Nitish Kumar is alleging that I am joining and leaving the party whenever I wish too. It is absolutely incorrect. I had merged my party RLSP in the JD-U following a request from Nitish Kumar. After that call, two senior ministers were assigned to talk to me following the call from Nitish Kumar,” he said.

“On October 31, 2009, I was in another party and Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister. When we met on that day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he requested me from the dais and asked me to join the JD-U,” he added.

Kushwaha said that when he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi, Nitish Kumar gave a statement in the media, saying that I should meet him to address my grievances.

“I am saying that he is not available to meet me. I have demanded the party’s Executive Committee meeting where I could put my point but the national President of the party ignored it. The RJD leaders are claiming that a deal had happened during the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, I was demanding that the deal be revealed,” he said.

“At present, there is no leader in the party who could struggle and make it strong,” he claimed.

Nitish Kumar had on Wednesday said that Kushwaha should leave the JD-U as soon as possible, and no one would stop him.

