Opposition members protested in the Bihar Assembly on Monday over the Agnipath scheme of defence recruitment and demanded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spell out his stand.

Opposition parties, including the RJD, the CPI, the CPI-M, the CPI-ML, and the AIMIM sought to move an adjournment motion to discuss the Agnipath scheme.

“We have demanded an adjournment motion in the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the Agnipath scheme. We want CM Nitish Kumar to clear his stand on this issue. During the Agnipath agitation, Bihar was burning for three days. Hence, the youths of Bihar and the country want to know the stand of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is silent on this issue,” senior RJD leader Bhai Virendra said.

“The Centre has put the country under threat. The Centre wants security for the country through contracts. We are against this decision. Securing the borders of our country on contract is absolutely the wrong decision,” he added.

CPI-ML lawmaker Mahboob Alam said: “The BJP has brought a scheme to change the structure of defense forces having a history of 250 years. Changing the structure of the defence system through a scheme cannot be possible. Center is playing with the future of youths.”

Opposition leaders asserted that that the agitation against the Agnipath scheme has not ended, and the RJD and Left will continue the agitation in Bihar and in the country.

