INDIA

Nitish Kumar not to campaign in Mokama, Gopalganj bypolls

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he will not campaign in Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies for the November 3 bypolls.

“I have an injury in my stomach due to a boat accident in the Ganga river a few days ago and I am not fully fit. Once I recover from the wound, then I will think about it. For now, I am not going to these two places. The leaders of our party are going to Mokama and Gopalganj,” he said as he went to attend Chitragupta Puja in Gardanibagh locality here.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar announced he would go to Mokama and Gopailganj along with Tejashwi Yadav and Jitan Ram Manjhi for the election campaign in favour of the grand alliance candidates on October 27.

“At present, the wound is such that I am not sitting on the front seat of the car as it requires wearing a seat belt. I am travelling while sitting in the rear seat,” he said.

The voting in bypolls for Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly constituencies will be held on November 3 and RJD’s Neelam Devi, who is wife of Bahubali leader Anant Singh, and Mohan Prasad Gupta, are the candidates for the grand alliance.

As the RJD did not give these two seats to the JD-U, sources have said that the chances of RJD candidates are grim, especially in Gopalganj.

The political relation between Nitish Kumar and Anant Singh, the sitting MLA, whose conviction and sentencing in an arms case, necessitated the bypoll, is also said to be sour.

20221027-212206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India reports close to 13K new Covid cases, 108 deaths

    SC-appointed committee on three farm laws submits report

    Not worried about my rivals, want to hit 90-metre mark this...

    No new Covid cases in Puducherry for third straight day