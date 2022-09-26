INDIA

Nitish Kumar returns after meeting with Sonia, BJP says flop visit

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returned here on Monday evening after meeting Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

There was expectation among media persons that he would reveal details of the meeting but he straightaway went to his official residence from the airport.

Sources have said that Nitish Kumar had a formal meeting with Sonia Gandhi for a brief period of 20 minutes and that was possible only due to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who called her and took appointment for the meeting. He was also present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the BJP leaders slammed Nitish Kumar and said that he has lost his credibility.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said: “Generally, after every such meeting, the photograph is generally shared by leaders on public platforms. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi gave an impression that she did not meet them properly.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar’s mission to unite opposition parties has taken a big jolt as opposition leaders had not assembled at the INLD rally in Haryana.

“There was only one Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar present in the rally in Fatehabad. There was no representative of Trinamool Congress, the party of KCR, AAP etc. Besides, there was no photograph of Nitish Kumar with Sonia Gandhi which indicates that she was not interested in meeting Nitish Kumar,” he alleged.

Nitish Kumar has already said that his meeting with Sonia Gandhi was positive but as the internal election in her party are currently underway, she is busy.

He further said that he does not take notice of BJP leaders who reach a conclusion without knowing the facts, and generally mislead the people.

20220926-214002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LUTA wants online classes as Covid cases rise

    Puducherry CM to present budget on Aug 22

    Punjabis usher in ‘inquilab’, have got ‘honest CM’: Kejriwal

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar