Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, reacting to Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the ‘land-for-job scam’ case, has said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should ask his deputy to resign. 

“When I was a minister in 2005, an FIR was lodged against me, and Nitish Kumar had asked me to resign. I told him at that time that Lalu Yadav was change-sheeted in a fodder scam but he had not given the resignation, but Nitish Kumar insisted me to resign and I resigned,” Manjhi recalled.

“Nitish Kumar should think about it as the Deputy Chief Minister has been charge-sheeted now,” the HAM leader asserted.

Manjhi’s son Santosh Kumar Suman also pointed out the same and said: “When Nitish Kumar had taken resignation of Jitan Ram Manjhi only on the basis of an FIR then why he is now not sacking the Deputy Chief Minister.”

