INDIA

Nitish Kumar shown black flag by youth in Chapra

NewsWire
0
0

A youth showed a black flag to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Saran district’s headquarters Chapra on Monday, during the fifth day of his Samadhan Yatra.

The youth was identified as Vipul Chaubey, a native of Gopalganj and currently residing in Chapra town. The police personnel present at the spot immediately overpowered him and took him in custody as soon as he showed a black flag and ran towards the convoy of Nitish Kumar.

The incident occurred at Jogania Kothi in Chapra city at a time when Nitish Kumar was returning to Patna.

Choubey claimed that he was protesting against the frequent hooch tragedies in Bihar, the most recent in Saran district.

“I am not a criminal. I am protesting against the ill-implementation of liquor prohibition law in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is responsible for the mass liquor deaths in Bihar,” Chaubey claimed while interacting with local media persons after being nabbed by the police.

Nitish Kumar, on Monday, completed the fifth day of his Samadhan Yatra and this was the first incident when a person openly protested against him.

20230109-223801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan has gone bankrupt, says former Pak revenue chief

    Stepping into The World Of Valaya

    Why is Cong asking its cadre to celebrate festival of one...

    Mainly clear, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K