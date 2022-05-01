INDIA

‘Nitish Kumar skipped CM-Chief Justices conference as not pleased with BJP’

NewsWire
0
1

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opted to inaugurate an ethanol plant in the state’s Purnea instead of participating in the Chief Ministers-Chief Justices meeting in Delhi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, as he is “not pleased” with the top leadership of BJP, sources said.

Hence, he is maintaining distance with BJP leaders and showing closeness to opposition leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan in the recent past.

In the last 10 days, Nitish Kumar met Tejashwi Yadav thrice and Paswan twice and had a cordial exchange, with the possible idea of giving a strong message to BJP top leadership.

BJP leaders like Chedi Paswan, Hari Bhushan Thakur Bachaul, and Vinay Bihari openly demanded the Chief Minister’s post for a BJP leader. They have also projected Deputy Chief Minister Tar Kishore Prasad as the CM candidate.

These leaders also advocated Nitish Kumar to move to the Centre. Some of them also said that he is an ideal candidate for the post of Vice President. However, the top leadership of BJP reportedly is not ready for this.

20220501-220805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “If I can’t wear it, I won’t make it”

    Gold jewellery retailers’ revenue seen rising 12-15% next fiscal: Crisil

    ‘People don’t understand judges’ life’: Rijiju on unpalatable remarks against judges...

    ‘C’ in Cong stands for ‘cunning’: Mayawati