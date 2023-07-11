Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, presiding over a meeting of the Mahagathbandhan members in the Assembly complex on Monday, slammed some of the legislators for making irresponsible statements to the media.

“If anyone has a problem, meet me. Avoid giving statements in the media unnecessarily,” Nitish Kumar reportedly said during the meeting, as per participants at the meeting.

He especially slammed RJD MLC Sunil Singh and reportedly said ‘why are you staying in the Mahagathbandhan while meeting (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. At this, Sunil Singh stood up and said that he never met Amit Shah. Nitish Kumar retorted that he had met Amit Shah and he have seen the photographs on Facebook.

Nitish Kumar, keeping in view the split in the NCP, asked the legislators to stay alert, warning that the BJP can do anything on the basis of money power.

“The Chief Minister was angry at Sunil Singh who had given several statements in the media. He also made suggestions to legislators.He was focusing on the unity of the Mahagathbandhan,” CPI-ML MLA Sandeep Saurav said.

As per CPI MLA Ajay Kumar, the Chief Minister had taken the names of many leaders and asked them to avoid going to the media. “He said that if anyone has a problem, come to me,” he added.

After the meeting of the Mahagathbandhan, a high level meeting was also held in the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav where party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present.

Tejashwi Yadav was reportedly very angry with Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar following his clash with his department’s Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, and asked him that how many schools had he visited since he became a minister.

2023071037117