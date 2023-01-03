INDIA

Nitish Kumar starting ‘Samadhan Yatra’ from Wednesday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is going for another Yatra in the state from Wednesday.

The Secretariat has issued the schedule of his Yatra, his 14th and named ‘Samadhan (solution) Yatra’ which will kick start from Valmikinagar block in West Champaran on January 4.

From Valmikinagar, he will also go to Bettiah, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Vaishali, Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Supaul, Saharsa, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Khagaria, Banka, Munger, Lakhisarai and conclude his Yatra in Sheikhpura on January 29.

Issuing a letter, Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministerial Secretariat, Dr S Sidhartha said that during the Yatra, ministers, and District Magistrates will be present.

Nitish Kumar will also take a review meeting during the Samadhan Yatra and Additional Chief Secretaries of the departments concerned, the DGP, the Principal Secretary/ Secretary of the department concerned will be present there either through VC or physically.

During the Yatra, Nitish Kumar will not do any public rallies or address the issues of common people. Even local MLAs and MPs of the districts have not been invited during the Yatra and review meetings.

Sources have said that only selected people will be allowed to meet the Chief Minister. Earlier, there was a hint that the Samadhan Yatra is meant to educate people about the consequences of liquor consumption and benefits of liquor ban apart from addressing other issues like rising crime, crime against women and social evils.

As there are no public events mentioned, it remains to be seen how Nitish Kumar would do the ‘Samadhan’ of the public’s issues.

20230103-221804

