INDIA

Nitish Kumar suffering from memory loss, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA and former minister Jibesh Mishra on Monday took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he is suffering from memory loss disease due to his growing age.

His statement came after Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that he will prefer to die but not go with the BJP in future.

“In 2013, Nitish Kumar had made a statement ‘Mitti mein mil jayenge par BJP ke saath nahi jayenge’ and he again went with BJP in 2017. The basic principle of Nitish Kumar is to keep his Chief Ministerial post intact,” Mishra said.

“Nitish Kumar is suffering from memory loss disease. He is failing to remember his own statement. We would like to inform him through his own statement ‘Mitti mein mil jayenge par BJP ke saath nahi jayenge”… the BJP has put no entry board for Nitish Kumar in future,” he added.

