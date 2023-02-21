INDIA

Nitish Kumar to consult farmers on 4th agriculture road map

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will on Tuesday hold consultations with farmers on the fourth agriculture road map to be implemented in the state.

According to sources, more than 4,700 farmers will assemble at Bapu Sabhagar for the event organised by the agriculture department.

Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and agriculture minister Kumar Sarwjeet will also be present.

Since the farmers had challenged the Narendra Modi government during his second tenure and their votes can turn the tables in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, every opportunity to address their issues are being taken seriously by the Bihar government.

During the event, Chief Minister Kumar will take the farmers’ views on the previous three agriculture road maps. Two farmers of every district will put their points before him. A suggestion box has also been put up at the venue where farmers can drop their views and suggestions.

The previous three agriculture road map is connected to 12 departments including agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries, cooperative, industries, sugarcane, water resource, minor water resource, food corporation, land reforms and revenue, rural development, energy, environment, forest and climate change.

As per the sources, the meeting on the implementation of the fourth agriculture road map has already taken place and will be implemented soon after consulting the farmers.

