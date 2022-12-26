INDIA

Nitish Kumar to skip ‘Namami Gange’ event chaired by PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has avoided meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 15 days.

The Prime Minister is going for the Namami Gange programme in Kolkata on December 30 and Nitish Kumar has decided not to go and instead, will send his deputy Tejashwi Yadav for it.

The Centre has invited Chief Ministers of all north and east Indian states including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath and others. Sources have said that Banerjee is scheduled to participate in this event but Nitish Kumar will skip it.

After the formation of a grand alliance government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar did not participate in a the recent meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council chaired by Amit Shah in Kolkata. On that occasion too, he had sent Tejashwi Yadav and state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

JD-U spokesperson Abhishek Jha said: “He is a Chief Minister of state and has so many works here. Hence, he is not going there.”

Asked if Nitish Kumar is avoiding facing Modi and HM Amit Shah, Jha asked why would he do so. “He is a mass leader and has huge public support of public,” he said.

20221226-204604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Some positive development over AFSPA in Assam in 2022, says CM

    TDP leader Ganta Srinivas Rao dismisses speculation on joining YSRCP

    WeCare4India Initiatives

    Recommendations of SC-appointed panel on farm laws ‘corporate biased’: AIKS