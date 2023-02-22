While his RJD’s leaders are claiming that he will soon become Bihar Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday sought to shoot down all such speculation, saying that Nitish Kumar will not only become the Chief Minister in 2025 but also in 2030.

Talking to media persons in Jahanabad, Tejashwi Yadav said that as long as Nitish Kumar will stay on the post of Chief Minister, his political experience will be enhanced.

“Nitish Ji will stay on the Chief Minister’s post not only in 2025 but also in 2030. His political experience will enhance. Where is the problem?” he said.

“Now, you people (media) would find the meaning of it. He has the capacity to stay on the post of Chief Minister.”

The statement of Tejashwi Yadav came after JD-U national President Lalan Singh said that the CM face of Mahagathbandhan for 2025 assembly poll is not decided yet, while JD-U national General Secretary K.C. Tyagi went a step ahead to say that Nitish Kumar will not only stay as a Chief Minister in 2025 but also in 2030.

“We have only one motive – to remove BJP from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We are working on it. The Mahagathbandhan government is running under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. There is no confusion in it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

