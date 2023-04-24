INDIA

Nitish Kumar’s opposition unity moves would not impact BJP, says Sushil Modi

NewsWire
BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday dismissed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s meetings with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for opposition unity, saying that they would not affect his party.

“Nitish Kumar would make an alliance of opposition parties but there is no vacancy for him in 2024. Nitishji is travelling on the government expenses. If you want to work on opposition unity, why are you roaming on government aircraft? You should have to roam with the aircraft of your party,” he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav is looking for opposition unity but can he work with Mayawati? Similarly, Mamata Banerjee and Congress will not join hands. Mamata Banerjee is doing politics on the pitch of the Congress. She will be politically destroyed once she makes an alliance with the Congress,” he claimed.

20230425-000403

