Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav returned here from the Bengaluru meet of opposition parties on Tuesday evening but left for their residences without interacting with the media.

Nitish Kumar was reportedly not looking pleased while coming out from the airport and did not interact with media persons and straight away went to the CM’s residence.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, who were also returned from the same flight, did not react with the media persons as well.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar is not pleased with the word ‘India’ for the opposition gathering. Besides, he also found posters attacking him on the streets of Bengaluru objectionable.

The leaders of Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan did not attend the press conference in Bengaluru as well.

Following the purported developments, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said that crores of poor people are with Bharat and changing the name would not change the quality of the product.

“Tainted leaders like Lalu Prasad, who is convicted in fodder scam, Mamata Banerjee involved in chit fund scam were assembled in Bengaluru. Changing the name does not mean fake goods become gold,” Modi claimed

“The biggest insult was to Nitish Kumar. He was not declared as the convener of the fake India. He was angry with that and left the meeting in the middle. Anti Nitish posters were also placed in Bengaluru where Congress is in power. It was a clear message to him,” he alleged.

“During the meeting in Patna on June 23, Arvind Kejriwal also left the venue due to a dispute between them. They will fail to challenge PM Narendra Modi in 2024,” Modi said.

