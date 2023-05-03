INDIA

Nitish likely to meet CMs of Odisha, J’khand on May 5

In a bid to unite the opposition parties for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to meet his Odisha and Jharkhand counterparts, Naveen Patnaik and Hemant Soren, respectively, on May 5.

Earlier, on April 11, he went to Delhi and met the Congress top brass, including party leader Rahul Gandhi and president Mallikarjun Kharge.

He also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Left leaders, D. Raja and Sitaram Yechuri.

On April 24, Nitish Kumar met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

According to a source aware of the developments, Nitish Kumar is on the “BJP Bhagao Desh Bachao” campaign for the 2024 polls.

“Hence, he is meeting the opposition leaders and getting a good response,” the source said.

Nitish Kumar is in touch with several opposition party leaders over the phone as well.

Earlier, JD-U national president Lalan Singh met Soren on Monday.

