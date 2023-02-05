INDIA

Nitish planned to execute ‘Paltimar’ plan in 2019, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had planned to execute his ‘Paltimar’ programme soon after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

However, he (Nitish) refused doing so after winning only 16 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor said.

“I was in second position in JD(U) after Nitish Kumar, and he planned to execute the ‘Paltimar’ programme after taking the votes in the name of Narendra Modi. I was the one who brought the BJP from 30 seats (which BJP was claiming at that time) to 17 seats without contesting the election,” he added.

“In 2014, JD(U) had only two seats in the Lok Sabha, I brought it up to 16 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. After winning the Lok Sabha seat, I went there to discuss how we could break up from the NDA, Nitish Kumar refused and asked me to wait for a few more days as the Modi wave was still continuing in the country. I was running the JD(U) at that time, he was asking me to wait,” Kishor said while interacting with people during the Jan Suraj Yatra in Gopalganj.

“He (Nitish) cheated me in 2015 as well when he went with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar,” he added.

“During CAA-NRC, we had decided to protest against it. When it came to voting in Parliament, Nitish Kumar asked the MPs of JD(U) to cast votes in favour of Narendra Modi,” Kishor said.

“Nitish Kumar cheated me thrice. How could I trust him? I can’t wait for my entire life and keep becoming a victim of cheating by him,” he added.

