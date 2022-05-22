Despite the Gyanvapi mosque controversy heating up in several BJP ruled states, its impact is not visible in Bihar.

Majority of the people in the state are giving credit to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who may be silent on controversial issues but his strong governance does not allow any mischief to take place in Bihar.

Hazrat Syed Shah Shamimuddin Ahmad Munemi, the spiritual successor of Khanquah Munemia mosque in Patna, told IANS: “Bihar is setting a great example of communal brotherhood in the country. And it is possible due to the Chief Minister of the state. There are two categories of people. The first is those who become silent and allow wrongful things to take place across the state. The second is those who look like a silent person but keep a close watch on the wrongdoings in the state, especially the issues which may trigger communal tension. Our Chief Minister belongs to the second category.”

“This is one aspect of the state. The other aspect is even more interesting and that is the people of Bihar. They are intelligent enough to differentiate between what is wrong and what is right. They are not participating in any communal issues raging in other states and are complementing the policies of Nitish Kumar. I also congratulate the leadership of BJP’s Bihar wing for not flaring issues which may trigger communal tension in the state. I want to urge the central leadership of the BJP to learn from its Bihar wing,” Munemi said.

RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwari believes that Gyanvapi is part of BJP’s agenda to create communal controversies in the country.

“The BJP’s think-tank has set a series of communal agenda to make people think on these lines. They have created controversies with issues like the film ‘The Kashmir files’, bulldozer, Jahangirpuri demolition, and now the Gyanvapi mosque.

“But there has not been much impact of these controversial issues on Bihar. The people of Bihar know the consequences of communal tension. They are smart enough to stay away from such issues,” Tiwari told IANS.

The stand of JD-U is firm on the Gyanvapi controversy.

Jama Khan, Minority Affairs Minister under JD-U quota, said: “We would not do anything that disturbs the feeling of brotherhood in the society. JD-U is the party that takes all castes and religions forward. We respect the sentiments of everyone. Everyone contributes to building the country.”

While Nitish Kumar is not vocal on this controversy, he is silently keeping a close tab on issues like the Gyanvapi row.

When asked on Thursday, he said: “I have no opinion on it. You (mediapersons) are free to make your own comment.”

Reacting on this issue, Renu Devi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said: “The truth should come out. We do not believe that communal tension would increase in the society. If we have any cultural heritage, it should come out in the public domain.”

Senior BJP leader and the party’s spokesperson Akhilesh Singh told IANS: “Rather than being a controversial issue, Gyanvapi is more of a religious issue for us. The Kashi Vishwanath temple has a great spiritual significance for the Hindu community and if a Shivling is discovered in the adjacent mosque, it needs thorough investigation.

“As far as Bihar is concerned, Varanasi is adjoining several districts of Bihar. A large number of people from the Hindu community go there every day to worship Lord Shiva. Hence, the people of Bihar are curious to know what exactly is in the ‘wuzu khana’ of Gyanvapi mosque.”

“If something wrong happened in the past, it is our duty to rectify it. The Britishers ruled our country for around 200 years and so did the Mughals. If the Mughals changed our history, it is our duty to rectify it.

“Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid was one such issue which was rectified through the court of law. Another case is in the land of Lord Krishna’s birth place in Mathura which needs to be addressed as well,” Singh said.

