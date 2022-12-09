SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Nitish Rana begins training at DDCA for Ranji Trophy season

NewsWire
0
0

Nitish Rana, who captained the Delhi team at the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has taken to the field again and started training at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The cricketer had a good run at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring important runs and picking up crucial wickets. Now, Nitish is focused on the long format of the game with the Ranji Trophy kick-starting on December 13. Delhi will play its first game against Maharashtra on the opening day.

As the leader of the Delhi team, Nitish not only showcased his batting skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but also highlighted his leadership skills.

Nitish led from the front and managed the team very well. He took some important decisions which worked in the team’s favour during the tournament. The ace cricketer is also sharpening his bowling skills, which will be a major weapon in his arsenal.

He showcased the same when he decided to bowl the 20th over in a T20 game and picked up crucial wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Talking about the same, Rana said, “Ranji Trophy is an important tournament and right now my focus is to perform well and help my team win the same. The training has started and we have been putting in long hours as the Ranji Trophy is a long season and we want to be in our best shape throughout the season.”

20221209-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sydney, Manuka Oval, MCG to host Australia’s T20I series vs Sri...

    Ahead of clash with India, Pak’s Azam says T20 World Cup...

    West Indies’ Bonner, Holder thwart England bowlers as Test ends in...

    Greg Chappell wants Warner’s leadership role ban to be lifted without...