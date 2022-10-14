SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Cricketer Nitish Rana who is leading the Delhi team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, took to social media to extend an emotional birthday wish to his mentor former India opener Gautam Gambhir with an unseen childhood picture.

The left-handed batter Rana who played for Kolkata Knight Riders shared a childhood picture with Gambhir and wrote, “My ‘once in a lifetime’ kind of inspiration since day one. Happy birthday, bhaiya! Wishing only the best for you always @gautamgambhir55.”

Rana on Wednesday smashed a magnificent hundred against Punjab in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and helped Delhi to register a 12-run win in a Group B match in Jaipur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) too wished Gambhir on his 41st birthday.

“242 international matches, 10,324 international runs. Here’s wishing the 2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup winner, @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a tweet.

Former India batter Suresh Raina lavished praise on Gambhir for being “a true friend and gracious human being.”

“Wishing @GautamGambhir all the love and success on his Birthday today! A true friend and a gracious human being. Happy Birthday brother, have a great day and a fulfilling year ahead,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

Gambhir played a key role in India’s World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011. The left-handed batter led the Indian team to victory in the T20 World Cup final at Wanderers in Johannesburg by scoring 75 against Pakistan.

