INDIA

Nitish recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership quality

NewsWire
0
0

Hailing former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s leadership quality, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he still remembers cordial relationship he shared with the late leader and BJP veteran leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

Sharing an instance, Nitish told mediapersons, “When I was the union railway minister, a train accident in West Bengal had claimed more than 100 lives. I was under immense pain and decided to resign from the post. When I tendered my resignation to Atal Ji, he refused to accept it. He accepted it only after repeated requests.”

“I was again appointed as union railway minister and made good policies. Due to those policies, the number of train accidents in the country has reduced now. Today, they are not remembering the work done during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. We had done so many good things but they (Leaders of Narendra Modi government) are not remembering it. They are claiming that all work is happening during the present government at the Centre,” Kumar said.

“During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government, there was no division on the basis of religion. Everyone used to coordinate with each other. Even the opposition was not targetted with central agencies,” he said.

“Now, the leaders of BJP are badmouthing me. They are ignorant of the fact that I had worked with Atal Ji and I had a very sweet relationship with him,” Kumar said.

20230504-154604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka minister triggers row with BPL ration cards comment

    Light to moderate rain likely in J&K: MeT

    Nikhita Gandhi says she’s lucky to be performing with Farhan

    Mayawati promises to ‘take care’ of all castes if voted to...