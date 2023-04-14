INDIA

Nitish returns home to grand welcome after Delhi visit

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was accorded a grand welcome on Friday after his return from New Delhi, where he had gone on a mission to unify the opposition.

The Janata Dal (U) workers welcomed him with rose petals in the party’s head office in Patna.

The party workers chanted slogans — “Desh Ka Neta Kaisa Ho, Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho (The country’s leader should be like Nitish Kumar”.

The Chief Minister was in the party office to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar. A large number of supporters were already present there and they welcomed him wholeheartedly. They showered rose petals on his car and him when he stepped out from the vehicle.

The party workers were enthusiastic about the success Nitish Kumar met during his three day visit to Delhi.

He met with several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury and others. All the leaders have supported Nitish Kumar’s cause for a united front against the BJP.

Kumar is said to have given the formula of — one candidate for one seat — and sources have said that many leaders have supported this.

