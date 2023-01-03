In wake of RJD leader Sudhakar Singh’s “Shikandi” remark against him, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that he does not take notice of such leaders while the RJD slammed the former minister for his “BJP links”.

“It is an internal matter of the RJD and I do not want to comment on it. If anyone says anything, it would be looked after by the top leaders of the party. I do not take notice of such leaders. There is no meaning to it,” Nitish Kumar told media persons here.

Sudhakar Singh, the son of RJD state President Jagadanand Singh and a former Agriculture Minister, has termed Nitish Kumar “Shikhandi” and a “night guard”. His statement has created huge uproar among JD-U leaders and JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha asked Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to control his MLA, noting such statements will hurt the alliance as well as Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, who returned to Patna on Tuesday evening, slammed Sudhakar Singh and declared him “an agent of BJP”.

He said that whoever says anything against CM Nitish Kumar “will be considered as an agent of the BJP”.

“There is no doubt that if anyone says against CM Nitish Kumar, he/she is working on the agenda of the BJP.

“During the last session of the RJD in New Delhi, we have decided that only myself and Lalu Ji (RJD supremo Lalu Prasad) are authorised to give a statement on the alliance. Despite that if anyone gives an objectionable remark against Nitish Ji, we have brought it to the notice of Lalu Ji to take action against him,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwari claimed that such a statement of Sudhakar Singh was given intentionally with the motive of breaking the alliance.

“We all know that Sudhakar Singh has a strong relationship with BJP leaders. He also contested the election on the ticket of BJP in the past. Even when he was lodged in Bhabhua jail on one case, (now BJP Rajya Sabha MP) Sushil Kumar Modi went there to meet him during his prison term,” he said.

“The RJD is the largest party in the alliance and it has the biggest responsibility on its shoulder to take it smoothly. Sudhakar Ji has given the statement at a time when the party national President is out of Bihar and the leader who was assigned to lead the party (Tejashwi Yadav) is also not present in the state. Hence, it is the responsibility of the state President to take action against him. If he is unable to take action against him, he should at least recommend to Tejashwi Yadav or Lalu Prasad Yadav for the same. I personally request Jagada Bhai (Jagadanand Singh) to take some initiative to avoid political tension within the alliance,” Tiwari said.

