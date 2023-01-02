Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review the liquor prohibition act, and rising crime and corruption of the state rather than going for another Yatra.

“Nitish Kumar did 13 yatras in the past and he did the ‘terahwi’ (13th day mourning ceremonies after death) of Bihar. The people of Bihar know when the terahwi happens. After the terahwi, he has planned to do another Yatra. People of Bihar know it’s all over.

“A leader of his alliance already said that his previous 13 Yatras have had no result. If they would have been effective, another Yatra would not be required for him. Hence, don’t go for a picnic in the name of a Yatra,” Sinha said.

Nitish Kumar is going for the Yatra in Bihar from January 5 to make people aware about the benefits of liquor ban, its social benefits and health. He will also concentrate on benefit schemes and policies of the state governments.

Sinha, however, said that the Chief Minister should instead review the current situation, especially how liquor mafias are flourishing in Bihar with the help of local police.

