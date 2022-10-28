INDIA

Nitish skips MHA’s internal security meeting in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the internal security meeting called by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

The reason for avoiding the meeting could be sour political relations between Nitish Kumar and BJP.

Nitish Kumar, who was injured recently during the inspection of Chhath Ghats on the banks of Ganga river in Patna, is avoiding any such meetings or events.

The internal security meeting was held for two days on Thursday and Friday in New Delhi where Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of all the states were invited. Besides Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, Odhisa’s Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren maintained distance from it.

Instead of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers, these states sent the chief secretary, DGP or other ministers to attend the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the issues of terrorism, communal extremism, cyber crimes, narcotics and other issues in the meeting and appealed to every state representative for the coordination.

20221028-190602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat Police arrests MP intelligence officer for getting his wife murdered

    Cabinet expansion, portfolio allocation by Monday: Goa CM

    Find ways to improve revenues to fund welfare: Andhra CM

    India’s first ever White Paper on Luxury launched as a yearly...