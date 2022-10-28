Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the internal security meeting called by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi.

The reason for avoiding the meeting could be sour political relations between Nitish Kumar and BJP.

Nitish Kumar, who was injured recently during the inspection of Chhath Ghats on the banks of Ganga river in Patna, is avoiding any such meetings or events.

The internal security meeting was held for two days on Thursday and Friday in New Delhi where Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of all the states were invited. Besides Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, Odhisa’s Naveen Patnaik, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin and Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren maintained distance from it.

Instead of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers, these states sent the chief secretary, DGP or other ministers to attend the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed the issues of terrorism, communal extremism, cyber crimes, narcotics and other issues in the meeting and appealed to every state representative for the coordination.

