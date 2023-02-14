INDIA

Nitish slams party’s former lawmaker over remarks against PM

NewsWire
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sharply reacted to the statement of his party leader Gulam Rasool Balyawi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “some people have a habit of creating controversy”.

Addressing media persons in Muzaffarpur during his Samadhan Yatra, Nitish Kumar said that he will talk to Balyawi later as currently, he is focusing on reviewing the projects in every district.

“Some people have a habit to stay in controversy and make objectionable remarks. There is no need to pay attention to it. I will talk to him later on. Currently, I am focusing on reviewing the various government projects in every district,” he said.

Balyawi, the former JD-U MLC, on Sunday targeted PM Modi, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Baba Bageshwar.

He, however, remains firm on his statements, saying that he had not said anything to demoralise or insult the armed forces.

