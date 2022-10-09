INDIA

Nitish slams PK for ‘telling lies’

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has slammed poll strategist-turned-politician for his claims that the former offered him a post.

“Whatever Prashant Kishor said for me is absolutely false. I never offered him a post in our party. I have nothing to do with his statement. He is free to say whatever he wants. Prashant Kishor came to me 4 to 5 years ago and suggested that I merge JD(U) with the Congress party,” Kumar said, while speaking to reporters in Jayprakash Narayan’s birthplace, Sitab Diara.

“People like Prashant Kishor have no stand. At present, he is working for the BJP. He is doing whatever the BJP is saying to him. I never invited him recently for the meeting. He requested me and came to my residence. He talked about so many things but hid the actual facts,” Kumar said.

Following his statement, Prashant Kishor retaliated, and said that “older age reflected on his works and statements”.

“He starts speaking on one issue and delivers the speech on another issue. He blamed me for working for the BJP. At the same time, he said that I suggested he merge the JD(U) in the Congress party. How can it be possible… If I am working for the BJP then why would I suggest he strengthen the Congress party? If his first statement is true then his second statement is wrong and if his second statement is right then his first statement is wrong,” Kishor said.

“Nitish Kumar becomes delusional with a sense of nervousness. It is happening due to his elderly age. He has become isolated and is surrounded with people who he never wanted in his life,” Kishor said.

20221009-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Veerappan’s elder brother dies of cardiac failure

    Liquor ban will remain implemented in Bihar, says JD-U chief

    Works are on to settle Naga political issue: Nadda

    IPL could see increase in number of matches in 2023-27 cycle:...