INDIA

Nitish-Tejashwi arrive together at Vidhan Sabha

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday arrived together — on the first day of monsoon session — at Bihar Vidhan Sabha sending a strong message to BJP amid rumours of disunity among the Mahagathbandhan in the state.  

The Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister both arrived in one vehicle at the Vidhan Sabha and where received by assembly functionaries and supporters.

Since last few days, the state is in grip of rumours that all is not well in Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday had said that Mahagathbandhan is united and the state government under leadership of Nitish Kumar is running smoothly. He had also slammed BJP for spreading propaganda and confusion among people of Bihar.

After their arrival together, the BJP leaders alleged that Nitish Kumar is taking moral high ground on corruption.

“I want to ask Nitish Kumar about his zero tolerance policy on corruption as Tejashwi Yadav is charge-sheeted in IRCTC land for job scam. It is highly objectionable that the chief minister is travelling with a charge-sheeted leader in one vehicle.”

Reacting to these allegations, JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar said: “BJP used to do politics according to its convenience. The BJP leaders are talking about one state, one nation but what happened in the case of Ajit Pawar? BJP should raise questions inside the house but its leaders are talking in the media.”

2023071036870

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Last 8 years have been devoted to welfare, service of poor:...

    Hyundai Motor and Toyota Kirloskar log higher sales in June

    Assam : Teenager commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate pictures

    Shardul will have to compete with Hardik for his place in...