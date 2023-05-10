INDIA

Nitish, Tejashwi in Ranchi to meet Hemant Soren for Oppn unity

In a bid to strengthen opposition unity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav went to Ranchi on Wednesday to meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by JD-U national President Lalan Singh and Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, went to Jharkhand by a special aircraft.

The basic idea of this initiative to make opposition parties which are stronger in their states should come in a position to defeat the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nitish Kumar and other leaders will stay in Ranchi for two and half hours and then return to Patna in the evening.

The Bihar Chief Minister earlier met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on May 9 and is scheduled to visit Mumbai to meet Maha Vikas Aghari (MVA) leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on May 11.

He earlier met several leaders of the opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, D Raja, Sitaram Yechuri, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav and they have given overwhelming response to his initiative.

